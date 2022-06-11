1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $224.10 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 613,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,098,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $334.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

