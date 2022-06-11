1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 23,680 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $241,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Capital International Investors grew its position in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $521.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $509.55 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

