1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 580,934 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,024,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580,934 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $471,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

