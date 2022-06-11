2,070,819 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Purchased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,070,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,929,000. ON24 makes up about 2.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $30,442.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,621 shares of company stock valued at $747,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

