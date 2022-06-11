211,685 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of OGE Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

