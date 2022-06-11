218,905 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,989,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 7.7% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SRLN stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

