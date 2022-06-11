24,745 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.19 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

