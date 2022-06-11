2,814 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.28.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

