3,075 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of O opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

