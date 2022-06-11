3,095 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.14. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

