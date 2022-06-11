3,260 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 153,256 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $146.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.49. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

