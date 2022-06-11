3,429 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Purchased by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 0.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $162.62 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.29 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35.

