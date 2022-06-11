3,791 Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 647,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 208,865 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 622,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 67,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80,716 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

BATS:IGHG opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.