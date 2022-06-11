$554.40 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will announce $554.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.60 million and the lowest is $551.30 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $475.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.54. 116,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

