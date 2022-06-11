$591.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $591.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $592.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $590.50 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $515.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,267,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $373,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 62,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. 444,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

