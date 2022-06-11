59,467 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

