650 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 243,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 75.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

