$658.38 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to post $658.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $662.45 million. ManTech International reported sales of $648.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

ManTech International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.58. 457,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,933. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.