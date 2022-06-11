700 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,406,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

