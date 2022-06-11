73,936 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 73,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,198,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $14,466,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CONMED by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after acquiring an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $10,952,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,552. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $99.73 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

