850 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 410.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 246,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $183.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $300.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

