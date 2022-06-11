8,510 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Acquired by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up about 0.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,124,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $9,305,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 213,715 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,459,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,655,000.
NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $38.54.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.