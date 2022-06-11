8,510 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Acquired by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up about 0.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,124,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $9,305,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 213,715 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,459,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,655,000.

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

