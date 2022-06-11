8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $232,659.08 and $25,023.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000269 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000203 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001871 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

