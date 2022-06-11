AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $174,462.06 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.