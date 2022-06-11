Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

