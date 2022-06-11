Abbott Laboratories to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $122.92.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,014,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.