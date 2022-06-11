Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 205.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF remained flat at $$5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 80,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,029. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.