Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a growth of 330.2% from the May 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,894. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

