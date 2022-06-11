Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth $216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 399,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

