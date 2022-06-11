Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.87.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
