Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,354,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.