ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

NYSE ABM traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,088. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

