ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells $11,695.23 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 653 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $11,695.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,855.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.