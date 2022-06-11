Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

