ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.0670 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (AC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. ACoconut has a market cap of $178,348.84 and $37,584.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00016046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

