Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $11,668,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 90,638 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 644,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 69,294 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

