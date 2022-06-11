Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 132,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,704 shares.The stock last traded at $7.41 and had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,222 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

