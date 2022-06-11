Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,941 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $393.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.