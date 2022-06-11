Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 33,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

