Adshares Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00007829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $61.58 million and $803,532.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,427,194 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

