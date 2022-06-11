Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.