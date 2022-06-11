Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

