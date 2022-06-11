Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.07 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.06.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.