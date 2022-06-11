Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,039 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Cogent Communications worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $59.89 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.01%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,120 shares of company stock valued at $673,574 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Cogent Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.