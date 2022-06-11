Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.