Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,188 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Griffin Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.