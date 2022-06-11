Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.76 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,085,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,485,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

