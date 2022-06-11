Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.38 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

