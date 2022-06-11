Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,537 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

