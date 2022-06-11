Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,942 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,942 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

EMR stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

