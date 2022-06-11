Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,520 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.